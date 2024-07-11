OTIS Set to Enhance Sydney Metro - Western Sydney Airport

Otis Worldwide Corp. ( OTIS Quick Quote OTIS - Free Report) , a global leader in elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service, has been awarded a significant contract for the Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project. The company will install 40 520NPE public escalators and 21 Gen3 and Gen2 elevators for the driverless metro railway line. The Sydney Metro – Western Sydney Airport project is an ambitious 23-kilometre driverless metro line featuring six new stations. Once completed, it will serve as a crucial transport link for Greater Western Sydney, connecting the new Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport with surrounding communities and job hubs. This contract is part of Sydney Metro’s broader efforts, which include three projects under construction. As Australia's largest public transport project, Sydney Metro is developing a network of four metro lines with 46 stations and 113 kilometers of new rail, aiming to revolutionize travel in Sydney by offering fast, reliable, and fully accessible metro services. By securing this contract, Otis reinforces its position as a key player in urban infrastructure development. The project not only underscores Otis’ technical expertise and product reliability but also its commitment to improving urban mobility and connectivity. This strategic win is expected to boost the company’s growth, enhancing its market presence and operational footprint in the region. Innovation Driving Growth
Shares of OTIS have gained 8.3% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks
Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 5.3% growth. The company expects to continue innovating and expanding the digital ecosystem and suite of digital solutions for both the existing service portfolio customers and new equipment shipments from factories. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The primary focus of Otis on seeking innovation opportunities and making strategic investments is fostering its growth. The company seems to be maintaining its research and development (R&D) investment, as in 2023, it invested $144 million in R&D. Furthermore, in the first quarter of 2024, the company invested $36 million in R&D.
In 2023-end, the company had 11 R&D centers and 17 factories across the world, primarily in China, India, Japan, France, Germany, Spain, and the United States. These centers are strategically placed to enable the efficient development of engineering solutions. Also, it has approximately 1,200 engineers globally, with an intense focus on digital initiatives, software, design user interface, and experience. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Otis currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. ( WMS Quick Quote WMS - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. WMS delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.5%, on average. The stock has risen 31.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WMS’ fiscal 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 5.1% and 12.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. Arcosa, Inc. ( ACA Quick Quote ACA - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.9%, on average. Shares of ACA have gained 7.9% in the past year. The consensus estimate for ACA’s 2024 sales and EPS implies increases of 15.2% and 10.8%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ( LPX Quick Quote LPX - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). LPX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.6%, on average. The stock has gained 3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates increases of 17% and 79.8%, respectively, from a year ago.
