Image: Bigstock
Nokia (NOK), Norlys Unite to Boost Network Infrastructure
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) recently partnered with Norlys to enhance telecommunication infrastructure in Denmark. This collaborative effort is aimed at strengthening Norlys' mobile core network, boosting security measures and optimizing managed services to elevate user experiences across Norlys' extensive network infrastructure.
Nokia will deploy its state-of-the-art Cloud Packet Core, IP Multimedia Subsystem Voice Core and Subscriber Data Management technologies to this Denmark-based telecom service provider. These critical network technologies will be powered by Red Hat OpenShift, the leading hybrid cloud application platform driven by Kubernetes. By leveraging Nokia's Cloud Platform with Red Hat OpenShift, the deployment is expected to deliver a cloud-native, scalable infrastructure, ensuring robust performance to meet the growing demands of consumers and businesses alike.
Additionally, Nokia will plug in NetGuard telco-grade Endpoint Detection and Response, Privileged Access Management and Certificate Management solutions to enhance security. Nokia will also provide a 'holistic service wrap,' encompassing managed security, performance and assurance services. The network connectivity within data centers will be facilitated by 7220 IXR platforms running the SR Linux network operating system.
Moreover, Nokia MantaRay NM will also be deployed to provide network management and automated operations, as well as network optimization and technical support services.
As the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity continues to surge, partnerships like this play a crucial role in shaping the future of telecommunications infrastructure. This collaboration followed by a RAN contract with Norlys, highlights Nokia's role in supporting the company in building and embracing opportunities of an advanced 5G network.
Nokia currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. The 5G portfolio is increasingly gaining traction among enterprise customers. The company’s expertise in mission-critical networks is well-established, with deployments of more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments worldwide.
With a strong presence in more than 100 countries, the Finnish multinational telecommunication company is expected to benefit from Norlys’ extensive customer base worldwide to boost and expand its 5G portfolio.
Shares of Nokia have lost 7.5% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 44.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
