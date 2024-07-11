T-Mobile (TMUS) to Boost Fan Experience at MLB All-Star Week

T-Mobile, Inc. ( TMUS Quick Quote TMUS - Free Report) recently announced a collaboration with OneCourt as it gears up for Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Week in Texas, unveiling an impressive lineup of innovative experiences enhanced by its cutting-edge 5G network solutions. This initiative underscores a commitment to integrate advanced technology to better connect with users, enriching the overall experience of baseball fans, players and operational teams globally. By implementing its state-of-the-art 5G Advanced Network Solutions, T-Mobile plans to elevate fan experience, both in the stadium and at home, by providing real-time insights about the progress of the MLB All-Star Week. High-speed cameras supported by T-Mobile’s 5G network will capture dynamic action from multiple angles, promising enhanced viewing experiences. MLB will utilize Hawk-Eye sensors and stadium cameras to capture and transmit player and ball tracking data to OneCourt, where it will be transformed into haptic feedback for visually impaired fans via T-Mobile’s 5G network. Additionally, T-Mobile’s optimized 5G network will be integrated into MLB's “Go-Ahead Entry” facial-authentication ticketing technology, streamlining entry into the ballpark for fans who pre-enroll through MLB’s Ballpark app. During live broadcasts, T-Mobile’s 5G network will enable three high-speed cameras positioned around home plate and atop the batting cage to broadcast games in stunning detail. This network will facilitate the transmission of large data packets from the broadcast compound to production studios in New York, enabling seamless remote production of the stream. Furthermore, T-Mobile Advanced Network Solutions' 5G private network will also likely transmit pitch data directly to the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system through 5G-connected devices, ensuring swift and secure verification of pitch locations. This private 5G network can deliver an ultra-reliable and low-latency connection, that supports real-time communication to and from the ABS system, facilitating the process of challenging calls, analyzing pitches, and promptly relaying decisions to players and fans. Such a highly interactive program is likely to enhance customer satisfaction and boost customer loyalty for high retention and low churn rates. Shares of T-Mobile have gained 28.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.2% Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
T-Mobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

T-Mobile (TMUS) to Boost Fan Experience at MLB All-Star Week
T-Mobile, Inc. (TMUS - Free Report) recently announced a collaboration with OneCourt as it gears up for Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Week in Texas, unveiling an impressive lineup of innovative experiences enhanced by its cutting-edge 5G network solutions. This initiative underscores a commitment to integrate advanced technology to better connect with users, enriching the overall experience of baseball fans, players and operational teams globally.
By implementing its state-of-the-art 5G Advanced Network Solutions, T-Mobile plans to elevate fan experience, both in the stadium and at home, by providing real-time insights about the progress of the MLB All-Star Week. High-speed cameras supported by T-Mobile’s 5G network will capture dynamic action from multiple angles, promising enhanced viewing experiences.
MLB will utilize Hawk-Eye sensors and stadium cameras to capture and transmit player and ball tracking data to OneCourt, where it will be transformed into haptic feedback for visually impaired fans via T-Mobile’s 5G network. Additionally, T-Mobile’s optimized 5G network will be integrated into MLB's “Go-Ahead Entry” facial-authentication ticketing technology, streamlining entry into the ballpark for fans who pre-enroll through MLB’s Ballpark app.
During live broadcasts, T-Mobile’s 5G network will enable three high-speed cameras positioned around home plate and atop the batting cage to broadcast games in stunning detail. This network will facilitate the transmission of large data packets from the broadcast compound to production studios in New York, enabling seamless remote production of the stream.
Furthermore, T-Mobile Advanced Network Solutions' 5G private network will also likely transmit pitch data directly to the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) challenge system through 5G-connected devices, ensuring swift and secure verification of pitch locations. This private 5G network can deliver an ultra-reliable and low-latency connection, that supports real-time communication to and from the ABS system, facilitating the process of challenging calls, analyzing pitches, and promptly relaying decisions to players and fans. Such a highly interactive program is likely to enhance customer satisfaction and boost customer loyalty for high retention and low churn rates.
Shares of T-Mobile have gained 28.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.2%
