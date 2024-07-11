GE HealthCare's (GEHC) New Solution to Aid Prostate Treatment

GE HealthCare Technologies’ Inc. ( GEHC Quick Quote GEHC - Free Report) MIM Software recently introduced the MIM Symphony HDR Prostate to support high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy. This novel solution provides direct tumor visualization using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) images during live ultrasound procedures for HDR prostate treatments, with the goal of boosting clinician confidence and contributing to better patient results.
The range of MIM Software’s vendor-neutral radiation oncology solutions has expanded with the addition of this new solution. To increase efficiency and improve care across care pathways, GE HealthCare continues to offer a wide range of solutions in the fields of precision imaging, radiopharmaceuticals, and seamless departmental system interoperability for radiation oncology. This is in addition to the recent acquisition of MIM Software's portfolio, which includes MIM Maestro, Contour ProtégéAI+, and MIM Symphony LDR.
More on the MIM Symphony HDR Prostate
As part of HDR brachytherapy, radioactive sources are implanted by needles into the prostate gland to treat prostate cancer. Clinicians typically design these operations using ultrasound or computed tomography (CT) imaging. Critical structural toxicity can be decreased by using MRI in the planning of brachytherapy treatments. MIM Symphony HDR Prostate stands out in the market by correcting MRI orientation and offering MRI guidance during HDR prostate procedures.
MIM Symphony HDR Prostate allows for precise visualization of the prostate, lesions, and important structures during HDR prostate procedures by aligning outlines on preoperatively obtained MRI with live ultrasound.
Aligning MRI contours with ultrasound assists clinicians in precise needle placement by defining the lesion and tracking changes to guide needle placement. It also corrects differences between MRI supine and ultrasound lithotomy orientations using ReSlicer, a tool in MIM Symphony HDR Prostate. It also automatically digitizes needles on CT or ultrasound planning images as well as performs needle review and free length checks.
Benefits for GE Healthcare After MIM Software’s Acquisition
In April 2024, GE Healthcare announced the closing of MIM Software’s acquisition, thereby adding the latter’s imaging analytics and digital workflow solutions as part of its leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital portfolio.
MIM Software's clinical tools, paired with GE HealthCare's imaging solutions, bring improved flexibility, automation, and efficiency to clinicians. This includes more streamlined processing, structured reporting, fast and high-quality contouring, advanced image fusion, dosimetry capabilities, easier IT integration, and remote access, thereby helping to boost healthcare productivity and promote personalized patient care.
GE HealthCare’s ultrasound guidance technology combined with MIM Software’s post-processing and fusion expertise yields an integrated suite of prostate fusion solutions with the ability to address needs across the care pathway to support a patient's personal prostate cancer journey.
GE HealthCare, already providing a range of solutions for neuro degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and others, enhanced its digital workflows with MIM Software’s neuroimaging products.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Precedence Research, the global brachytherapy market size was valued at $972.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2033 at a growth rate of 7.1%.
The market for brachytherapy is experiencing growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancers such as prostate, breast, and cervical cancers. Subsidies, grants, and awareness programs are encouraging healthcare providers to invest in brachytherapy equipment and services, which further contributes to the growth of cancer care infrastructure.
Given the market potential, GE Healthcare’s MIM Symphony HDR Prostate from MIM Software is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.
Notable Developments
GE HealthCare recently announced plans to evolve its long-term AI partnership with Mass General Brigham’s commercial AI business and Mass General Brigham AI. Through these collaborations, the company aims to integrate medical imaging foundation models into its AI research work, with a strong focus on responsible AI practices.
The company also announced the publication of data that depicts its AI models’ ability to predict patient responses to immunotherapies accurately. The study collected clinical data to predict the effectiveness and toxicity of cancer immunotherapy accurately. A pan-cancer sample's data revealed that the company’s AI models' accuracy ranged from 70% to 80%.
GE HealthCarerecently used NVIDIAtechnology to develop its recent research model —SonoSAMTrack. This builds upon its long-term AI collaboration with NVIDIA. SonoSAMTrack combines a promptable foundation model for segmenting objects on ultrasound images called SonoSAM.
Price Performance
In the past six months, GEHC shares have gained 3.5% against the
industry’s decline of 18.9%. The S&P 500 has gained 18.8% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
DaVita ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Stryker Corporation ( SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) and Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) .
DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 44% compared with the
industry’s 20.4% growth in the past year.
Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 4.9%.
Stryker has gained 13.2% against the
industry’s 3.1% decline in the past year.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.
Image: Bigstock
GE HealthCare's (GEHC) New Solution to Aid Prostate Treatment
GE HealthCare Technologies’ Inc. (GEHC - Free Report) MIM Software recently introduced the MIM Symphony HDR Prostate to support high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy. This novel solution provides direct tumor visualization using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) images during live ultrasound procedures for HDR prostate treatments, with the goal of boosting clinician confidence and contributing to better patient results.
The range of MIM Software’s vendor-neutral radiation oncology solutions has expanded with the addition of this new solution. To increase efficiency and improve care across care pathways, GE HealthCare continues to offer a wide range of solutions in the fields of precision imaging, radiopharmaceuticals, and seamless departmental system interoperability for radiation oncology. This is in addition to the recent acquisition of MIM Software's portfolio, which includes MIM Maestro, Contour ProtégéAI+, and MIM Symphony LDR.
More on the MIM Symphony HDR Prostate
As part of HDR brachytherapy, radioactive sources are implanted by needles into the prostate gland to treat prostate cancer. Clinicians typically design these operations using ultrasound or computed tomography (CT) imaging. Critical structural toxicity can be decreased by using MRI in the planning of brachytherapy treatments. MIM Symphony HDR Prostate stands out in the market by correcting MRI orientation and offering MRI guidance during HDR prostate procedures.
MIM Symphony HDR Prostate allows for precise visualization of the prostate, lesions, and important structures during HDR prostate procedures by aligning outlines on preoperatively obtained MRI with live ultrasound.
Aligning MRI contours with ultrasound assists clinicians in precise needle placement by defining the lesion and tracking changes to guide needle placement. It also corrects differences between MRI supine and ultrasound lithotomy orientations using ReSlicer, a tool in MIM Symphony HDR Prostate. It also automatically digitizes needles on CT or ultrasound planning images as well as performs needle review and free length checks.
Benefits for GE Healthcare After MIM Software’s Acquisition
In April 2024, GE Healthcare announced the closing of MIM Software’s acquisition, thereby adding the latter’s imaging analytics and digital workflow solutions as part of its leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital portfolio.
MIM Software's clinical tools, paired with GE HealthCare's imaging solutions, bring improved flexibility, automation, and efficiency to clinicians. This includes more streamlined processing, structured reporting, fast and high-quality contouring, advanced image fusion, dosimetry capabilities, easier IT integration, and remote access, thereby helping to boost healthcare productivity and promote personalized patient care.
GE HealthCare’s ultrasound guidance technology combined with MIM Software’s post-processing and fusion expertise yields an integrated suite of prostate fusion solutions with the ability to address needs across the care pathway to support a patient's personal prostate cancer journey.
GE HealthCare, already providing a range of solutions for neuro degenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, and others, enhanced its digital workflows with MIM Software’s neuroimaging products.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Precedence Research, the global brachytherapy market size was valued at $972.5 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1.93 billion by 2033 at a growth rate of 7.1%.
The market for brachytherapy is experiencing growth due to the increasing prevalence of cancers such as prostate, breast, and cervical cancers. Subsidies, grants, and awareness programs are encouraging healthcare providers to invest in brachytherapy equipment and services, which further contributes to the growth of cancer care infrastructure.
Given the market potential, GE Healthcare’s MIM Symphony HDR Prostate from MIM Software is likely to boost the company’s business and generate additional revenues.
Notable Developments
GE HealthCare recently announced plans to evolve its long-term AI partnership with Mass General Brigham’s commercial AI business and Mass General Brigham AI. Through these collaborations, the company aims to integrate medical imaging foundation models into its AI research work, with a strong focus on responsible AI practices.
The company also announced the publication of data that depicts its AI models’ ability to predict patient responses to immunotherapies accurately. The study collected clinical data to predict the effectiveness and toxicity of cancer immunotherapy accurately. A pan-cancer sample's data revealed that the company’s AI models' accuracy ranged from 70% to 80%.
GE HealthCarerecently used NVIDIAtechnology to develop its recent research model —SonoSAMTrack. This builds upon its long-term AI collaboration with NVIDIA. SonoSAMTrack combines a promptable foundation model for segmenting objects on ultrasound images called SonoSAM.
Price Performance
In the past six months, GEHC shares have gained 3.5% against the industry’s decline of 18.9%. The S&P 500 has gained 18.8% in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
GEHC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are DaVita (DVA - Free Report) , Stryker Corporation (SYK - Free Report) and Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) .
DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 44% compared with the industry’s 20.4% growth in the past year.
Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 4.9%.
Stryker has gained 13.2% against the industry’s 3.1% decline in the past year.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.