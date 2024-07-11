We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) standing at $8.69, reflecting a +1.88% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.18 per share and a revenue of $177.56 million, demonstrating changes of +24.21% and +26.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Siga Technologies Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Siga Technologies Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.23. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.72 for its industry.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.