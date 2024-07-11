Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Ulta Beauty (
ULTA Quick Quote ULTA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $400.82, indicating a +1.21% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.95%.
The the stock of beauty products retailer has risen by 1.51% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ulta Beauty in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $5.52, showcasing an 8.31% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.62 billion, indicating a 3.67% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
ULTA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $25.77 per share and revenue of $11.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1% and +3.12%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ulta Beauty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. At present, Ulta Beauty boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Ulta Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.37 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.03 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that ULTA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, placing it within the bottom 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

