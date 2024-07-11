We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Brinker International (EAT) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) closed at $65.21, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.95%.
The operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy's stock has dropped by 3.89% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Brinker International in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.55, showcasing a 11.51% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.15 billion, reflecting a 6.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Brinker International. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.87% increase. Brinker International is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Brinker International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.8.
It is also worth noting that EAT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.7. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EAT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.