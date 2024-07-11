Intuit (INTU) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Intuit (
INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $629.41, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 6.86% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.48% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Intuit in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.08 billion, up 13.73% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $16.83 per share and a revenue of $16.19 billion, indicating changes of +16.88% and +12.65%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Intuit. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Intuit presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Intuit currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 37.6. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 30.46 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.46.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
