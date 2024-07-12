We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (MNSO - Free Report) closed at $19.36, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.95%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 10.8% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR in its upcoming release.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.09, so one might conclude that MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that MNSO has a PEG ratio of 0.7 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.25.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.