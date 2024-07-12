We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
GE Vernova (GEV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) closed at $176.70, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.88% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 1.24% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 12.58% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Vernova in its forthcoming earnings report.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.79% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, GE Vernova boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, GE Vernova is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.54. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.88.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.