Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $3.59, indicating a +0.28% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.95%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.92% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.01, indicating a 66.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $675.09 million, reflecting a 19.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.01 per share and a revenue of $2.75 billion, representing changes of +90.91% and +16.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 50% decrease. Grab Holdings Limited is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.