VALE S.A. (VALE) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, VALE S.A. (VALE - Free Report) reached $11.39, with a -0.7% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.88% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.15% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.77% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VALE S.A. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VALE S.A. to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.99 billion, up 3.26% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.17 per share and a revenue of $41.5 billion, demonstrating changes of +18.58% and -0.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VALE S.A. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. VALE S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, VALE S.A. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.28. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.28.
It is also worth noting that VALE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Mining - Iron industry stood at 3.83 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Mining - Iron industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.