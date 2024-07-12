We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR - Free Report) closed at $16.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 14.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 4.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Oscar Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 7, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Oscar Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 271.43%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.22 billion, indicating a 45.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and a revenue of $8.7 billion, representing changes of +95.9% and +48.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oscar Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% lower. Oscar Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.