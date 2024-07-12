We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dutch Bros (BROS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $40.08, moving +1.57% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.95%.
The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor's shares have seen a decrease of 0.98% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Dutch Bros will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.12, reflecting a 7.69% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $315.98 million, indicating a 26.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $1.22 billion, indicating changes of +20% and +26.81%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dutch Bros. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Dutch Bros currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Dutch Bros is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 109.99. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.8.
It's also important to note that BROS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.