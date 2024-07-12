We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.32, moving -1.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 35.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.08, signifying a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $45.64 million, down 43.36% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and a revenue of $175.18 million, representing changes of +23.08% and -30.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.