Wingstop (WING) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Wingstop (WING - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $383.60, indicating a +0.26% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.95%.
The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 6.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.
The upcoming earnings release of Wingstop will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.79, reflecting a 38.6% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $141.72 million, indicating a 32.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.42 per share and a revenue of $590.81 million, demonstrating changes of +37.9% and +28.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.91% upward. At present, Wingstop boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wingstop has a Forward P/E ratio of 111.84 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.8 of its industry.
Meanwhile, WING's PEG ratio is currently 4.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.73.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WING in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.