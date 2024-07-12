We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Quaker (KWR) Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Plant in China
Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR - Free Report) recently celebrated breaking ground on its new cutting-edge production facility in Zhangjiagang, China. The new facility will increase the company's production capacities to meet the requirements of both its customers and KWR in the Asia-Pacific region.
The facility, which combines industry-leading technology with Quaker's long heritage of manufacturing excellence and safety, is anticipated to start operating by the second quarter of 2026. It will play a significant part in Quakers' global supply chain, strengthening the company's position as a market leader in industrial process fluids.
The company has established a strong presence in China and throughout the Asia-Pacific to service key industrial sectors such as steel, aluminum, automobiles, beverage cans, mining and wind energy.
Shares of KWR have lost 12.4% over the past year compared with a 14.4% decline of its industry.
Quaker, on its first-quarter call, noted that it is well-placed to deliver volume and earnings growth in 2024. KWR remains committed to executing its enterprise strategy. The company also expects its investments to enhance its ability to outperform its end markets.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
KWR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
