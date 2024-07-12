Back to top

Fastenal (FAST) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) reported $1.92 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fastenal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business days: 64 Days versus 64 Days estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Number of in-market locations: 3,533 compared to the 3,495 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Daily sales: $29.90 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.15.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations: 119,306 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 118,313.
  • Number of active Onsite locations: 1,934 compared to the 1,916 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of branch locations: 1,599 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,578.
  • Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings: 7,188 compared to the 7,194 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fastenal here>>>

Shares of Fastenal have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

