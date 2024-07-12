We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AptarGroup (ATR) Rewards Shareholders With 10% Dividend Hike
AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) announced a roughly 10% hike in quarterly dividend payout, which would mark its 31st consecutive year of an annual dividend increase. This is in sync with the company's ongoing solid performance and growth opportunities.
ATR will pay the new quarterly dividend of 45 cents on Aug 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Jul 25, 2024. The raised dividend takes the company’s dividend yield from the current 1.15% to 1.26%.
AptarGroup has a three-year dividend growth rate of 2.6%. It has a payout ratio of 32.2%. In the last five years, the company returned more than $780 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases.
As of Mar 31, 2024, AptarGroup had available cash and cash equivalents of around $200 million. The company maintains a strong balance sheet, enabling it to continue to invest in a business, pursue strategic opportunities and return value to shareholders in the forms of dividends and repurchases. The company’s total debt-to-total capital ratio was 0.29 as of Mar 31, 2024, lower than 0.36 as of Mar 31, 2023. It also repurchased shares worth $12 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Price Performance
ATR shares have gained 23% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 7.3%.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
AptarGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN - Free Report) , Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT - Free Report) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS - Free Report) . IDN and AIT currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and CTAS carries a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intellicheck’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 2 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.9%. IDN shares have gained 27.7% in a year.
Applied Industrial has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AIT’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $9.62 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 9.9%. Estimates have moved north by 2% in the past 60 days. The company’s shares have gained 33.6% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cintas’ 2024 earnings is pegged at $14.96 per share. The consensus estimate for 2024 earnings has been unchanged in the past 60 days. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.3%. CTAS shares have gained 46.1% in a year.