Simulations Plus (SLP) Ties Up With ICCS for Chemical Safety

Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP - Free Report) has entered into a partnership with the International Collaboration on Cosmetics Safety (“ICCS”) to develop a physiologically-based kinetic (PBK) read-across strategy for diverse chemicals and exposure routes (intravenous, oral and dermal) across virtual populations of humans and rodents. This collaboration aims to establish procedural workflows and guidelines for integrating these methods into animal-free safety assessments.
ICCS, based in New York, advocates for animal-free assessments in cosmetics worldwide, prioritizing human and environmental safety. Despite global bans on animal tests, some regions still require them and do not accept animal-free data, driving the need for animal data even for viable alternatives. ICCS aims to meet regulatory needs by promoting innovative, animal-free solutions. By using advanced technologies like computer models, in-vitro testing and data analysis, ICCS ensures safe cosmetic products without animal testing, benefiting both consumers and the environment.
Simulations Plus offers physiologically-based pharmacokinetic modeling and consulting services using GastroPlus software, recognized in the pharmaceutical industry for predicting drug absorption and disposition in humans and animals. They are pioneers in merging machine learning with PBK models, using limited in vitro data to accurately predict safety exposure levels.
In their newly funded research project, Simulations Plus will assess the data from ICCS, select target-source pairs based on similarity criteria, create PBK models for source chemicals, and use these to predict exposure levels in virtual populations for target chemicals. Their discoveries and recommended practices will be shared publicly, providing essential guidance for companies and regulatory bodies.
Simulations Plus is a leading-edge developer of simulation software for pharmaceutical, chemical and biotechnology companies across the globe. The simulation software is used for drug discovery, development, research and regulatory submissions.
