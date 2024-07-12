Stratasys (SSYS) Launches New Dental 3D Printer DentaJet XL

Stratasys ( SSYS Quick Quote SSYS - Free Report) announced the launch of the latest innovation in dental 3D printing technology, DentaJet XL. This latest 3D printer aims to reduce costs and improve dental lab productivity with its Super High-Speed mode, large print tray, minimal post-processing workflow and larger resin cartridges. The new printer is designed to work with minimal human intervention. It could reduce labor costs up to 90% with its advanced software prep, unattended printed and curing and print management features. The printer can also reduce costs per part up to 67% with the introduction of larger cartridges and new printing models. This printer can also be used to validate new large and fast batch post-processing workflows for the removal of support. It can also print two materials simultaneously. Additionally, it reduces costs and improves lab productivity, making it the “go-to” solution for production labs with large volumes around the globe. Year-to-date Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research SSYS’ Expanding Partnerships to Aid Long-Term Growth Prospects
Stratasys has partnered with some prominent companies, which will help in expanding its product portfolio to build on the recent launch of the DentaJet XL. This is expected to aid the company’s long-term growth prospects.
SSYS recently announced its collaboration with AM Craft to collectively boost the demand for flight-certified 3D parts in the aviation industry. AM Craft will also own and operate Stratasys’ Additive Flight Solutions. This partnership will extend AM Craft’s production network to Southeast Asia and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing within the aviation industry. Stratasys also entered into a partnership with BASF to provide better quality and cost efficiency in Power Bed Fusion technologies. This material offers exceptional surface aesthetics and lower costs compared with existing materials. This partnership will enable it to meet high demand while maintaining exceptional quality. The company also entered into an agreement to be the exclusive polymer 3D printing partner of Select Additive Technologies. This partnership will enable Select Additive Technologies’ customers with a wide range of 3D printing technology solutions from Stratasys. However, Stratasys faces tough competition in the printer market segment from big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) , Seiko Epson ( SEKEY Quick Quote SEKEY - Free Report) and Konica Minolta ( KNCAY Quick Quote KNCAY - Free Report) . Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 38.4% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 31.2%. The stock has also underperformed HPE, which has gained 24.9%, followed by SEKEY’s rise of 12.1% and KNCAY’s decline of 0.3% in the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Conclusion
Stratasys’ new products and expanding partnerships make it an attractive pick for investors. However, strong competition remains a major concern for the company.
SSYS’ operating expenses are likely to increase in the next few quarters due to its return to the five-day work week from the four-day strategy as well as the impact of recent acquisitions. In the first quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $71.2 million. The non-GAAP operating loss came in at $1.2 million against a profit of $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The margin contracted 180 basis points to 1.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSYS’ second-quarter loss per share is pegged at 4 cents, which has widened by 2 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, which has declined a cent in the past 30 days.
Stratasys (SSYS) Launches New Dental 3D Printer DentaJet XL
Stratasys (SSYS - Free Report) announced the launch of the latest innovation in dental 3D printing technology, DentaJet XL. This latest 3D printer aims to reduce costs and improve dental lab productivity with its Super High-Speed mode, large print tray, minimal post-processing workflow and larger resin cartridges.
The new printer is designed to work with minimal human intervention. It could reduce labor costs up to 90% with its advanced software prep, unattended printed and curing and print management features. The printer can also reduce costs per part up to 67% with the introduction of larger cartridges and new printing models.
This printer can also be used to validate new large and fast batch post-processing workflows for the removal of support. It can also print two materials simultaneously. Additionally, it reduces costs and improves lab productivity, making it the “go-to” solution for production labs with large volumes around the globe.
Year-to-date Performance
SSYS’ Expanding Partnerships to Aid Long-Term Growth Prospects
Stratasys has partnered with some prominent companies, which will help in expanding its product portfolio to build on the recent launch of the DentaJet XL. This is expected to aid the company’s long-term growth prospects.
SSYS recently announced its collaboration with AM Craft to collectively boost the demand for flight-certified 3D parts in the aviation industry. AM Craft will also own and operate Stratasys’ Additive Flight Solutions. This partnership will extend AM Craft’s production network to Southeast Asia and accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing within the aviation industry.
Stratasys also entered into a partnership with BASF to provide better quality and cost efficiency in Power Bed Fusion technologies. This material offers exceptional surface aesthetics and lower costs compared with existing materials. This partnership will enable it to meet high demand while maintaining exceptional quality.
The company also entered into an agreement to be the exclusive polymer 3D printing partner of Select Additive Technologies. This partnership will enable Select Additive Technologies’ customers with a wide range of 3D printing technology solutions from Stratasys.
However, Stratasys faces tough competition in the printer market segment from big players like Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE - Free Report) , Seiko Epson (SEKEY - Free Report) and Konica Minolta (KNCAY - Free Report) .
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 38.4% year to date against the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 31.2%. The stock has also underperformed HPE, which has gained 24.9%, followed by SEKEY’s rise of 12.1% and KNCAY’s decline of 0.3% in the same time frame. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Conclusion
Stratasys’ new products and expanding partnerships make it an attractive pick for investors. However, strong competition remains a major concern for the company.
SSYS’ operating expenses are likely to increase in the next few quarters due to its return to the five-day work week from the four-day strategy as well as the impact of recent acquisitions.
In the first quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $71.2 million. The non-GAAP operating loss came in at $1.2 million against a profit of $1.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The margin contracted 180 basis points to 1.3%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSYS’ second-quarter loss per share is pegged at 4 cents, which has widened by 2 cents in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, which has declined a cent in the past 30 days.