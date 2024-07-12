We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HNI (HNI) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
HNI in Focus
Based in Muscatine, HNI (HNI - Free Report) is in the Business Services sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 12.65%. The maker of office furniture and fireplaces is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.33 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.8%. This compares to the Business - Office Products industry's yield of 3.05% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.32 is up 3.1% from last year. Over the last 5 years, HNI has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 1.58%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, HNI's payout ratio is 45%, which means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, HNI expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.10 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 16.98%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, HNI presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).