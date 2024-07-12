Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Why Shell (SHEL) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Shell in Focus

Headquartered in London, Shell (SHEL - Free Report) is an Oils-Energy stock that has seen a price change of 10.9% so far this year. The oil and gas company is paying out a dividend of $0.69 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.77% compared to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry's yield of 2.15% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $2.75 is up 11.2% from last year. Shell has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 7.45%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Shell's current payout ratio is 35%. This means it paid out 35% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, SHEL expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $8.55 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 1.79%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, SHEL is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


