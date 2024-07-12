Keysight (KEYS) Aims to Accelerate AI Deployment in RAN

Keysight Technologies, Inc. ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) recently teamed up with AI-RAN Alliance, aiming to advance artificial intelligence (AI) technology and innovations in radio access networks (RAN). This move underscores Keysight’s dedication to fostering innovation across the communication and computing industries.
Established in early 2024, the AI-RAN Alliance is a collaborative initiative that brings together technology, industry, and academic institutions to integrate AI into cellular technology. The alliance aims to enhance mobile network efficiency, reduce power consumption, retrofit existing infrastructure and unlock new economic opportunities enabled by 5G, 6G, and network-edge AI capabilities.
By leveraging AI algorithms, RAN is expected to dynamically comb through historical data more efficiently to optimize network resource allocation and predict traffic patterns. This proactive approach is expected to enhance overall service quality for telecom operators significantly. This integration of AI is poised to bring substantial improvements to RAN performance, promising a transformative impact on network management, efficiency and reliability. Keysight’s association with the AI-RAN Alliance signifies a strategic step toward a smarter, more efficient future in the telecommunications landscape. The company is actively engaged in various early-stage research projects, focusing on optimizing wireless performance and advancing AI in wireless communications testing. Additionally, Keysight contributes to NIST’s AI Safety Consortium and supports multiple standards and research initiatives aimed at validating AI systems in emerging fields. With its expertise in simulation, modeling and measurement science, Keysight aims to contribute significantly to the development and validation of AI-powered RAN technologies. These advancements are poised to play a crucial role in shaping the future of mobile connectivity and network infrastructure significantly. Shares of Keysight have lost 17.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Keysight currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below. Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. The company’s smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service platforms serve as a hub for seamless communications and networking infrastructure applications. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8.90%. In the last reported quarter, Ooma delivered an earnings surprise of 27.27%. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. ( TDS Quick Quote TDS - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1, provides wireless products and services, cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice services to approximately 6 million customers in Chicago. In the last reported quarter, TDS delivered an earnings surprise of 145.45%. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.
Shares of Keysight have lost 17.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.6%.
