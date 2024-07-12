Roche Holding's (RHHBY) Accu-Chek SmartGuide Receives CE Mark

Roche Holding ( RHHBY Quick Quote RHHBY - Free Report) recently announced that it has received the CE Mark for its Accu-Chek SmartGuide continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solution. With the approval, CGM solution can now be made available to type 1 and type 2 diabetic patients over the age of 18 on flexible insulin therapy.
The Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM solution provides 14 days of real-time glucose values for adults living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes on flexible insulin therapy. The solution is set to launch in selected European markets in the coming months.
More on the News
People with diabetes still have a difficult time controlling their blood glucose levels and avoiding harmful glycaemic episodes. Given its predictive algorithms, Roche Holding’s Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM is expected to help fill an important gap in the treatment of diabetes by enabling people to take charge of their health.
Elevated glucose levels are typically correlated with CGM users' persistent fear of hypoglycemia, hypoglycemia unawareness, sleep disruption, and diabetes-related discomfort. The Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM solution aims to address these critical unmet demands. Real-time glucose levels are sent to the Accu-Chek SmartGuide app every five minutes via the Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM sensor. These glucose readings and additional data are then used by the Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict app to identify glucose trends and forecast future glucose levels.
The integrated AI-enabled predictive algorithms of the CGM can identify potential risks of hypoglycemia within 30 minutes, continually forecast the development of glucose levels over the next two hours and evaluate the risk of hypoglycemia over the night.
Roche Holding’s new CGM solution is designed to alleviate people living with diabetes’ and caregivers’ concerns about night time hypoglycaemia and lower its risk. It aims to support informed therapy self-management decisions, enabling proactive intervention before glucose levels require immediate attention.
More on Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM Solution
Accu-Chek SmartGuide is a CGM solution developed by Roche Holding to provide accurate real-time glucose readings and predictions for different timeframes. The solution includes three elements —the Accu-Chek SmartGuide CGM sensor, the Accu-Chek SmartGuide App and the Accu-Chek SmartGuide Predict App.
Accu-Chek SmartGuide and the Accu-Chek Care platform work together smoothly to give healthcare professionals (HCPs) access to accurate and thorough therapy-relevant data from the CGM solution. Thanks to this integration, HCPs may better understand their patients' glucose levels and make more educated decisions by analyzing how therapy and lifestyle affect them. Better results may arise from this kind of personalized care.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital diabetes management market was estimated to be $18.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $35.8 billion by 2028 at a growth rate of 13.6%.
The market is being driven by escalating diabetes care solutions and technological developments that have made it possible to introduce highly adaptable solutions. Other significant drivers include the increasing popularity of the use of connected devices and apps as well as the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions.
Notable Developments
Roche Holdings recently announced the FDA clearance for its Vabysmo 6.0 mg single-dose prefilled syringe for use in the treatment of neovascular or ‘wet’ age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO). Vabysmo is the first and only bispecific antibody approved for the eye and has demonstrated rapid and robust vision improvements and retinal drying in nAMD, DME and RVO.
Price Performance
In the past six months, RHHBY shares have lost 0.9%.
RHHBY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
DaVita ( DVA Quick Quote DVA - Free Report) , Stryker Corporation ( SYK Quick Quote SYK - Free Report) and Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) .
DaVita, sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 13.6%. DVA's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 29.4%.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DaVita’s shares have gained 44% compared with the
industry’s 20.4% growth in the past year.
Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. SYK's earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 4.9%.
Stryker has gained 13.2% against the
industry’s 3.1% decline in the past year.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.
