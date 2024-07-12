Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) Soars 490% in a Week: Here's Why

Kazia Therapeutics ( KZIA Quick Quote KZIA - Free Report) is an Australia-based clinical-stage company focused on developing drugs targeting oncology indications.
In the past week, the company’s shares have skyrocketed 489.6%. This upside came after management reported encouraging data from an investigator-led phase II/III study (called GBM AGILE) evaluating Kazia’s lead drug paxalisib against the standard of care (SOC) in patients with glioblastoma (GBM).
The study enrolled a total of 313 newly diagnosed unmethylated (NDU) patients and recurrent patients who were randomized in Stage 1 to either receive paxalisib or concurrent SOC.
A prespecified secondary analysis in NDU patients showed that patients who received the drug achieved a median overall survival (OS) of 15.54 months compared with 11.89 months in the control arm. The results showed a 3.8-month improvement (nearly 33%) in OS for newly-diagnosed NDU patients, which is a difficult-to-treat GBM population.
A prespecified sensitivity analysis in NDU patients also showed a similar median OS difference between paxalisib-treated patients and concurrent SOC patients.
Management also stated that the above results were consistent with the previously reported Kazia-sponsored mid-stage study, where paxalisib-treated patients achieved a median OS of 15.7 months compared with 12.7 months in patients receiving temozolomide chemotherapy.
In August 2022, Kazia announced that paxalisib did not meet the requirements to advance to the next stage of the GBM-AGILE study. At that time, the company couldn't analyze the reasons for this setback because they were unaware of the specific results.
Based on the above analysis, Kazia is planning to request a meeting with the FDA to seek a potential pathway for the drug’s accelerated approval.
Originally developed by Roche’s Genentech, paxalisib targets a key molecule in cell growth (PI3K) that's often out of control in cancer. Unlike many other drugs in this class, paxalisib can penetrate the brain, making it a promising treatment for brain cancers.
Year to date, Kazia’s shares have surged 182.2% year to date against the
However, the results of the primary analysis were not as encouraging, with data showing a median OS rate of 14.77 months for paxalisib in NDU patients compared with 13.84 months for SOC.
The drug also did not fare any better compared with SOC in recurrent disease patients, where paxalisib-treated patients achieved a median OS of 8.05 months compared with 9.69 months for concurrent SOC. Management stated that it will further analyze this data to identify any potential signals for further consideration.
The GBM AGILE study, which is sponsored by the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research (GCAR), is evaluating multiple therapies for glioblastoma. Kazia’s paxalisib is the third drug to complete enrolment in the study. The GBM AGILE study is also evaluating multiple other novel investigational therapies, which also include those developed by Bayer, Kintara Therapeutics, and Biohaven Pharmaceuticals.
