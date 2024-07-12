SentinelOne (S) and Aon Team Up for Advanced Cybersecurity

SentinelOne ( S Quick Quote S - Free Report) is bolstering its portfolio and expanding its clientele in the cybersecurity landscape through its recent collaboration with Aon ( AON Quick Quote AON - Free Report) , a leading global professional services firm. The partnership will leverage SentinelOne’s advanced Singularity Platform to gather internal security data from SentinelOne’s clients, thereby enhancing Aon’s ability to profile and mitigate cyber risk. By integrating SentinelOne’s advanced technology with Aon’s Cyber Quotient Evaluation (CyQu) platform and Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response service, this collaboration aims to provide organizations with a robust suite of tools to defend against, detect and respond to cyber incidents proactively. The combined efforts will deliver more verifiable risk data, prioritize remediation activities and bolster the security of organizations worldwide. SentinelOne’s Solid Portfolio Aids Prospects
SentinelOne’s commitment to advancing AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and enhancing defense capabilities against evolving cyber threats is noteworthy. Strong cyber security capabilities enable it to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the cyber security market.
Its Singularity Cloud solution has been its fastest-growing solution in recent times. Its latest solution, Singularity Cloud Native Security, which is built on the company’s acquisition of PingSafe in February 2024, expanded its portfolio. Further bolstering its capabilities, S partnered with Advantage to integrate PurpleAI into its MDR service, enhancing enterprise cybersecurity with advanced AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities. SentinelOne’s portfolio is helping it to expand its clientele. It is enhancing end-to-end threat detection and automated response solutions through partnerships with Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing platform AWS and ServiceNow ( NOW Quick Quote NOW - Free Report) . In June, the company launched Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Serverless Containers, providing real-time, AI-powered protection for containerized workloads running on Amazon Web Service (AWS) Fargate for Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS. ServiceNow aims to unify security and IT teams for more effective cyberattack responses. The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response. Conclusion
The stock has declined 26.3% against the Zacks
Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 31.1% year to date. The underperformance can be attributed to persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition. Nevertheless, SentinelOne is benefiting from the continued adoption of its AI-powered security solutions, which are contributing to its growth prospects continuously and driving top-line growth. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to be $197 million, indicating growth of nearly 32% year over year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $197 million, suggesting 31.84% growth year over year. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.
Image: Bigstock
SentinelOne (S) and Aon Team Up for Advanced Cybersecurity
SentinelOne (S - Free Report) is bolstering its portfolio and expanding its clientele in the cybersecurity landscape through its recent collaboration with Aon (AON - Free Report) , a leading global professional services firm.
The partnership will leverage SentinelOne’s advanced Singularity Platform to gather internal security data from SentinelOne’s clients, thereby enhancing Aon’s ability to profile and mitigate cyber risk.
By integrating SentinelOne’s advanced technology with Aon’s Cyber Quotient Evaluation (CyQu) platform and Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response service, this collaboration aims to provide organizations with a robust suite of tools to defend against, detect and respond to cyber incidents proactively.
The combined efforts will deliver more verifiable risk data, prioritize remediation activities and bolster the security of organizations worldwide.
SentinelOne’s Solid Portfolio Aids Prospects
SentinelOne’s commitment to advancing AI-powered security solutions for enterprises and enhancing defense capabilities against evolving cyber threats is noteworthy. Strong cyber security capabilities enable it to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the cyber security market.
Its Singularity Cloud solution has been its fastest-growing solution in recent times. Its latest solution, Singularity Cloud Native Security, which is built on the company’s acquisition of PingSafe in February 2024, expanded its portfolio.
Further bolstering its capabilities, S partnered with Advantage to integrate PurpleAI into its MDR service, enhancing enterprise cybersecurity with advanced AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities.
SentinelOne’s portfolio is helping it to expand its clientele. It is enhancing end-to-end threat detection and automated response solutions through partnerships with Amazon’s (AMZN - Free Report) cloud computing platform AWS and ServiceNow (NOW - Free Report) .
In June, the company launched Singularity Cloud Workload Security for Serverless Containers, providing real-time, AI-powered protection for containerized workloads running on Amazon Web Service (AWS) Fargate for Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS.
ServiceNow aims to unify security and IT teams for more effective cyberattack responses. The SentinelOne App seamlessly syncs threats into ServiceNow Incident Response for security operations and incident response.
Conclusion
The stock has declined 26.3% against the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 31.1% year to date. The underperformance can be attributed to persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and stiff competition.
Nevertheless, SentinelOne is benefiting from the continued adoption of its AI-powered security solutions, which are contributing to its growth prospects continuously and driving top-line growth.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock expects second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues to be $197 million, indicating growth of nearly 32% year over year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter revenues is pegged at $197 million, suggesting 31.84% growth year over year. The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 1 cent per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.