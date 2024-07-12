Comtech (CMTL) Deploys NG9-1-1 System to Advance Public Safety

Comtech Telecommunications ( CMTL Quick Quote CMTL - Free Report) recently completed the installation of the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) system in the Saskatchewan province of Canada. The company collaborated with SaskTel, a major Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) provider in the region, to complete the first province-wide migration to NG9-1-1 services. This is part of Comtech's broader initiative to deploy NG9-1-1 systems throughout the country. The company is already working with all the leading ESInet providers in the nation, including SaskTel, Bell and Telus, to build the critical NG9-1-1 infrastructure in various regions. CMTL recently completed a local NG9-1-1 PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) migration in Ontario, which underscores the company's expanding footprint in Canada’s public safety technology sector. The Comtech NG9-1-1 solution is a significant advancement over the legacy 9-1-1 services. The system efficiently supports different communication formats, text, video and data, along with voice calls. The use of IP-based networks, which are more robust and resilient, minimizes disruptions. In addition to enhanced communication capabilities and greater reliability, its improved location accuracy enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response. Owing to these advanced features and recognizing the limitations of traditional 9-1-1 services, the Canadian government mandated the transition to NG9-1-1 services by March 2025. Comtech is at the forefront of this initiative. In October 2023, it implemented its NG 9-1-1 solution in Strathcona County, Alberta, making it the first public safety answering point in the country to adopt the advanced technology. Comtech is committed to moving ahead with its nationwide deployment of NG9-1-1 services, and the recent venture in Saskatchewan province will set a precedent for other regions to follow suit. Comtech is also putting a strong emphasis on expanding its portfolio of NG9-1-1 call routing and call handling solutions. This bodes well for the company's long-term growth. Shares of Comtech have lost 62.5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 39.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Comtech (CMTL) Deploys NG9-1-1 System to Advance Public Safety
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL - Free Report) recently completed the installation of the Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) system in the Saskatchewan province of Canada. The company collaborated with SaskTel, a major Emergency Services IP Network (ESInet) provider in the region, to complete the first province-wide migration to NG9-1-1 services.
This is part of Comtech's broader initiative to deploy NG9-1-1 systems throughout the country. The company is already working with all the leading ESInet providers in the nation, including SaskTel, Bell and Telus, to build the critical NG9-1-1 infrastructure in various regions. CMTL recently completed a local NG9-1-1 PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) migration in Ontario, which underscores the company's expanding footprint in Canada’s public safety technology sector.
The Comtech NG9-1-1 solution is a significant advancement over the legacy 9-1-1 services. The system efficiently supports different communication formats, text, video and data, along with voice calls. The use of IP-based networks, which are more robust and resilient, minimizes disruptions. In addition to enhanced communication capabilities and greater reliability, its improved location accuracy enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response.
Owing to these advanced features and recognizing the limitations of traditional 9-1-1 services, the Canadian government mandated the transition to NG9-1-1 services by March 2025. Comtech is at the forefront of this initiative. In October 2023, it implemented its NG 9-1-1 solution in Strathcona County, Alberta, making it the first public safety answering point in the country to adopt the advanced technology.
Comtech is committed to moving ahead with its nationwide deployment of NG9-1-1 services, and the recent venture in Saskatchewan province will set a precedent for other regions to follow suit. Comtech is also putting a strong emphasis on expanding its portfolio of NG9-1-1 call routing and call handling solutions. This bodes well for the company's long-term growth.
Shares of Comtech have lost 62.5% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 39.6%.
