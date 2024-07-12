We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Charles River (CRAI) Stock Rises 76% Year to Date: Here's How
CRA International, Inc., which conducts business as Charles River Associates (CRAI - Free Report) , has had an impressive run this year so far, with the stock gaining 76%.
Reasons for the Upside
Charles River has a diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base, and geographical regions. Being proficient in multiple industries helps the company meet varying client needs and offer other innovative services.
A multidisciplinary setup enables the company to bring experts from all fields under one platform. Diversification in business helps reduce its dependence on any specific market, industry or geographic area. It also increases the company’s ability to adapt to changing conditions.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes Charles River a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2023, 2022, and 2021, the company repurchased shares worth $24.8 million, $27.6 million and $44.9 million, respectively. It paid $10.8 million, $9.58 million, and $8.29 million as dividends during 2023, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Such moves indicate its commitment to creating value for shareholders and underline its confidence in its business.
Charles River's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter 2024 was 1.16, higher than 1.12 in the preceding quarter and 1.02 at the end of the year-ago quarter. An increasing current ratio is desirable as it indicates that the company may not have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations. A current ratio of more than 1 often indicates that the company will be easily paying off its short-term obligations.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
