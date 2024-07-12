We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) reached $21.33, with a -0.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 10.29% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 15.81% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $19.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.66% and +12.42%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.17, which means Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that LI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.62 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.