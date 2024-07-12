We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.62, indicating a -0.45% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
The uranium and vanadium miner and developer's shares have seen an increase of 8.66% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of Energy Fuels will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.06, showcasing a 100% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.85 million, down 43.88% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $51.97 million, indicating changes of +8.33% and +37.01%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Energy Fuels is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.