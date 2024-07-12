We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.16, demonstrating a -1.82% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.65% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0, down 100% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $44 million, indicating a 33.27% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $193.7 million, demonstrating changes of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SPAR Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SPAR Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.18.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.