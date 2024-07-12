We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) closed at $12.84, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.55% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
Shares of the internet security company have depreciated by 0.46% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of OneSpan in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 1, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 205.56% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for OneSpan. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. OneSpan presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that OneSpan has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.08 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.48 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.