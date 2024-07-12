We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Baidu Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) reached $99.07, with a -1.59% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
Shares of the web search company witnessed a gain of 7.11% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Baidu Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.87, showcasing a 7.72% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.86 billion, up 3.42% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.43 per share and revenue of $19.63 billion, indicating changes of +0.35% and +3.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Baidu Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Baidu Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Baidu Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.81. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.06 for its industry.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.