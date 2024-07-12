Blue Bird (BLBD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Blue Bird (
BLBD Quick Quote BLBD - Free Report) ending at $49.58, denoting a -1.76% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the school bus maker had lost 11.52% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blue Bird in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.50, signifying a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $330 million, showing a 12.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $1.33 billion, indicating changes of +155.14% and +17.29%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Blue Bird. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Blue Bird is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, Blue Bird is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.32, so one might conclude that Blue Bird is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that BLBD has a PEG ratio of 0.38 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.17 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
