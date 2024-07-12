We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $57.32, indicating a +0.77% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 5.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 306.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.17 billion, indicating a 0.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $52.89 billion, demonstrating changes of +94.78% and +0.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.32 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that TSN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.43. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
