Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $27.11, indicating a +0.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.39, reflecting a 750% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $125.16 million, indicating a 7.81% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.93 per share and a revenue of $557.68 million, demonstrating changes of -66.07% and +8.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.