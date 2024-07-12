Why Valero Energy (VLO) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Valero Energy (
VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) closed at $147.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
Shares of the oil refiner witnessed a loss of 2.12% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 11.53% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 25, 2024. On that day, Valero Energy is projected to report earnings of $4.25 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.3%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $34.82 billion, showing a 0.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $15.34 per share and revenue of $135.3 billion, which would represent changes of -38.39% and -6.54%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Valero Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 13.91% downward. Currently, Valero Energy is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Valero Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.08.
We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
