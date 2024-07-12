We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sony (SONY) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Sony (SONY - Free Report) ending at $96.07, denoting a +0.46% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.63%.
The electronics and media company's stock has climbed by 13.71% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.08, signifying a 15.63% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.42 billion, up 4.68% from the year-ago period.
SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $79.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.57% and -5.84%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.32% lower. Sony currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Sony is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.14. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.46 of its industry.
We can also see that SONY currently has a PEG ratio of 9.96. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Audio Video Production industry had an average PEG ratio of 9.96.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
