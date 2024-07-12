We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Affirm Holdings (AFRM - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $29.54, indicating a -0.24% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The operator of digital commerce platform's stock has dropped by 11.43% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Affirm Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, Affirm Holdings is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.23%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $599.5 million, indicating a 34.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Affirm Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.2% higher. Affirm Holdings presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.