CyberArk (CYBR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) reached $269.91, with a +0.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.62%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.63%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's stock has climbed by 6.92% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of CyberArk in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 8, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.41, up 1266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $219.26 million, up 24.69% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $935.16 million, indicating changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, CyberArk is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, CyberArk is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 131.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.29.
We can additionally observe that CYBR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CYBR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
