Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Gladstone Commercial (
GOOD Quick Quote GOOD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $14.72, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of Gladstone Commercial will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.51%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $35.89 million, indicating a 7.17% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
GOOD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.36 per share and revenue of $144.14 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.48% and -2.33%, respectively.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Gladstone Commercial is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Gladstone Commercial is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.91. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.23.
It's also important to note that GOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
