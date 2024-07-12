American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

American Eagle Outfitters (
AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $21.17, indicating a -0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The teen clothing retailer's stock has climbed by 1.53% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.3 billion, indicating an 8.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $5.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.13% and +3.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Currently, American Eagle Outfitters is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.36.
It's also important to note that AEO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $21.17, indicating a -0.19% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.
The teen clothing retailer's stock has climbed by 1.53% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.33% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.3 billion, indicating an 8.18% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.75 per share and a revenue of $5.43 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.13% and +3.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for American Eagle Outfitters. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Currently, American Eagle Outfitters is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.36.
It's also important to note that AEO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.03. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.