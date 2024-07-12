We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hyster-Yale (HY) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Hyster-Yale (HY - Free Report) ending at $68.59, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.63%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts had lost 6.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hyster-Yale in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.28, marking a 3.17% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.08 billion, down 0.93% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.30 per share and a revenue of $4.26 billion, demonstrating changes of +14.64% and +3.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hyster-Yale. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Hyster-Yale possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Hyster-Yale currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.92, so one might conclude that Hyster-Yale is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.