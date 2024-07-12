M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, M-tron Industries, Inc. (
MPTI Quick Quote MPTI - Free Report) reached $33.50, with a +1.47% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 6.78% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 6.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.2 million, up 10.45% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $44.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.59% and +8.82%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.69.
We can also see that MPTI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI - Free Report) reached $33.50, with a +1.47% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 6.78% in the past month, lagging the Construction sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of M-tron Industries, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.50, showcasing a 6.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.2 million, up 10.45% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $44.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +58.59% and +8.82%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for M-tron Industries, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. M-tron Industries, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that M-tron Industries, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.26 right now. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.69.
We can also see that MPTI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Engineering - R and D Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.