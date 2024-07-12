We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.39, demonstrating a +0.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.63%.
Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 5.83% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.28% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $649.56 million, down 0.44% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, indicating changes of +21.64% and +1.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. At present, Teladoc boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.