3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Touchstone Large Company Growth Institutional (DSMLX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. DSMLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. DSMLX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.31%.
Northern Large Cap Core (NOLCX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. NOLCX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 14.91% over the last five years, NOLCX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Vanguard Health Care Investor (VGHCX - Free Report) : 0.35% expense ratio and 0.34% management fee. VGHCX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. With a five-year annual return of 10.81%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.