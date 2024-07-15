Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 15, 2024

  • Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ((BK - Free Report) ) jumped 5.2% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share.
  • AT&T Inc.’s ((T - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.3% after the company revealed that customer data was illegally downloaded from a third-party platform in a major security breach. 
  • Shares of Salesforce, Inc. ((CRM - Free Report) ) gained 1.3% on the broader tech rally. 
  • Texas Instruments Incorporated’s ((TXN - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.9% on the broader tech rally.

