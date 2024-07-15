Verastem (VSTM) Begins Dosing in Solid Tumors Study in China

Verastem Oncology ( VSTM Quick Quote VSTM - Free Report) announced that it has dosed the first patient in a phase I/II study evaluating its KRAS G12D inhibitor, GFH375/VS-7375, for treating KRAS G12D mutant solid tumors. Verastem’s collaboration partner GenFleet Therapeutics is conducting the study in China.
Shares of VSTM were up 12.8% on Jul 12 following the announcement of the news.
Verastem entered into a collaboration agreement with GenFleet in 2023, wherein GFH375/VS-7375 was selected as its lead program. GFH375/VS-7375 is an oral, potent and selective KRAS G12D dual inhibitor of ON (GTP) and OFF (GDP) states.
The phase I study is designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of GFH375/VS-7375 in patients with advanced KRAS G12D mutant solid tumors in China. The study will also help in determining the recommended dose of GFH375/VS-7375 for a phase II study.
The phase II study will further evaluate the safety and efficacy of GFH375/VS-7375 in patients with advanced solid tumors, such as pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
Verastem stock has plunged 58.7% year to date compared with the
We note that after evaluating the initial dose escalation data from the above mentioned phase I study in China, VSTM plans to expedite the development path ahead for GFH375/VS-7375 in the United States.
GenFleet’s investigational new drug application seeking approval to begin clinical studies on GFH375/VS-7375 in China was cleared in June.
Verastem is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing new medicines for the treatment of cancer.
In May 2024, VSTM initiated the rolling submission of a new drug application to the FDA, seeking accelerated approval of the combination of avutometinib and defactinib for treating adult patients with recurrent KRAS mutant low-grade serous ovarian cancer who received at least one prior systemic therapy.
Both avutometinib and defactinib have been in-licensed by Verastem from other pharmaceutical companies. Avutometinib is an RAF/MEK clamp, while defactinib is a best-in-class selective FAK inhibitor.
Also in May 2024, Verastem announced positive interim safety and efficacy data from the dose level 1 cohort of its phase I/II study evaluating avutometinib and defactinib in combination with standard-of-care first-line chemotherapy (gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel) in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.
Verastem is also simultaneously evaluating avutometinib in combination regimens targeting other cancer indications.
