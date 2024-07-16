Back to top

CrossFirst (CFB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2024, CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.59 million, up 5.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.37, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.66 million, representing a surprise of -0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CrossFirst performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 59.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57.9%.
  • Average interest earning assets: $7.49 billion compared to the $7.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $10.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.15 million.
  • Total non-performing assets: $16.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $29.90 million.
  • Net charge-offs / Avg. loans: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $57.89 million compared to the $57.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $58.43 million versus $58.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Non-interest income: $5.70 million compared to the $5.70 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of CrossFirst have returned +19.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

